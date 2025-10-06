Walgreens closing office space in Old Post Office building in Chicago as of January 2026

Walgreens to be acquired by private equity firm in $10 billion deal

Walgreens to be acquired by private equity firm in $10 billion deal

Walgreens to be acquired by private equity firm in $10 billion deal

Walgreens said it will close its office space in Chicago's Old Post Office building.

In a statement Monday, the company said it remains headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

"As we renew our focus on our stores and customer experience, we have made the decision to exit our office space at the Old Post Office in January 2026," the statement said.

Walgreen recently finalized a deal to be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners that is estimated to be worth around $10 billion.

Walgreens, like its rivals, has been struggling with thin prescription reimbursement, persistent theft, and rising operating costs, among other challenges.

In the fall of 2024, the company announced it would close 1,200 stores over the course of three years.

Please note: The above video is from a previous, related report.

contributed to this report.