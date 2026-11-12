Vote Thursday night to narrow down CPD superintendent search

The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability will vote Thursday night on three candidates who could lead the Chicago Police Department.

The public is invited to the meeting at Malcolm X College at 6:30 p.m. to hear more about the candidates ahead of the vote.

This process began the day after Superintendent Larry Snelling retired in July.

Since then, the commission has held eight public listening sessions, including one that specifically targeted young people and another conducted entirely in Spanish.

The search team also created focus groups with community organizations and reviewed comments submitted online. Also,18 district councils solicited feedback at neighborhood meetings.

A total of 46 applicants threw their hats in the ring.

The commission says several priorities came up repeatedly, including reducing violent crime, building trust between police and the communities, and improving officer wellness and morale.

After the vote on Thursday night, Mayor Brandon Johnson will to pick his favorite and the City Council needs to vote on his selection.