South Suburban Humane Society volunteers in Matteson, Illinois, gather for MLK Day of Service

Many were off from school and work in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the day is a national Day of Service, with people all over Chicago and the suburbs spending the day giving back.

In south suburban Matteson, volunteers carved out time for a good cause for MLK Day.

"It's a real good feeling to volunteer," said Diane Klein.

It's only taken Klein minutes to become a master blanket-maker with no sewing machine needed — just fast fingers and teamwork.

Dorelle Ackerman has a knack for it, too.

"What better way to honor Dr. King than with a Day of Service?" she said.

Their service benefits the South Suburban Humane Society in Matteson, Illinois. The shelter is home to about 60 dogs on any given day, all of which need blankets.

"It helps immensely for us, the volunteers, and also the dogs in our care, being able to stay just like a little bit warmer, especially with this weather, is incredible," said Director of Impact Mika Carten.

A visit from 11-year-old Sheila keeps volunteers motivated, and it reminds Klein why she's there. She lost her own dogs, two beagles, a year and a half ago.

"I'm still mourning the ones we did have, so I have a void. This is one way of filling that void. helping," she said.

Helping to keep dogs nice and cozy, but the work warms hearts, too.

"You give a little of your own time, and you get it back some way," Klein said.