Volunteer group continues search for missing cat that escaped Uptown fire a month ago

This weekend marks one month since a group of volunteers started their daily search for a cat that ran from an Uptown fire.

The 15-year-old cat named Scribbles ran from a three-alarm building fire at Glenwood and Argyle back on Dec. 16.

The volunteer group, Cat Squad, has been searching for Scribbles every day since.

They have already reunited other cats who escaped the fire with their owners.

Anyone with information on Scribbles' whereabouts is asked to call 309-712-0442.