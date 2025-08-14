Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers as Max Scherzer and the Blue Jays beat the Cubs 2-1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping Max Scherzer and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Thursday.

Guerrero's big hit off Matthew Boyd lifted AL East-leading Toronto to the series victory. It was the 20th homer of the season for the All-Star slugger.

Scherzer (3-2) pitched seven-plus innings while improving to 6-2 in 12 career starts against the Cubs. He permitted one run and five hits.

Jeff Hoffman handled the ninth for his 27th save in 32 chances. Toronto improved to 40-20 at home.

Boyd (11-6) allowed two hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Boyd walked Davis Schneider to begin the seventh. Ernie Clement followed with a sacrifice bunt before Guerrero lined an 0-2 pitch 402 feet to left-center.

The Cubs had just one hit off Scherzer before Michael Busch went deep with one out in the sixth for his 24th homer.

Promoted from Triple-A Iowa before the game, Cubs prospect Owen Caissie made his major league debut about 30 miles east of his birthplace in Burlington, Ontario. He went 0 for 4 with a strikeout.

Scherzer exited after Matt Shaw's leadoff double in the eighth. Brendon Little came on and walked pinch-hitter Seiya Suzuki before both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Little departed after striking out Ian Happ and Kyle Tucker. Seranthony Domínguez fanned Carson Kelly to end the threat.

The Blue Jays are a major league-best 24-12 in interleague play.

Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (9-5, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday against Pirates RHP Braxton Ashcraft (3-2, 3.19 ERA).

Blue Jays: RHP Chris Bassitt (11-6, 4.18 ERA) is expected to start Friday against Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (10-5, 2.86 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB