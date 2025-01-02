Watch CBS News
Visitation to be held Thursday for Illinois State Police trooper Clay Carns, killed in roadside crash

By Jeramie Bizzle

Visitation for Illinois State Police trooper Clay Carns
Visitation for Illinois State Police trooper Clay Carns 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) — A visitation is planned on Thursday to honor Illinois State Police trooper Clay Carns.

The 35-year-old trooper was hit and killed by a car two days before Christmas on I-55 near Channahon.

Police say he had turned on his lights and pulled over on the shoulder to pick up debris. The driver allegedly involved was charged with a Scott's Law violation on the same day this law was honored.

Carns served 11 years with state police and leaves behind a wife and two young kids.

The visitation runs from 1 to 8 p.m. at Parkview Christian Church in Orland Park, with first responders taking their walkthrough at 6 p.m. 

The funeral will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at the church. A procession will follow from the church to the cemetery in Alsip.

All who would like to are encouraged to line the route to show support and thanks.

