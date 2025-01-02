Visitation to be held Thursday for Illinois State Police trooper Clay Carns, killed in roadside crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — A visitation is planned on Thursday to honor Illinois State Police trooper Clay Carns.

The 35-year-old trooper was hit and killed by a car two days before Christmas on I-55 near Channahon.

Police say he had turned on his lights and pulled over on the shoulder to pick up debris. The driver allegedly involved was charged with a Scott's Law violation on the same day this law was honored.

Carns served 11 years with state police and leaves behind a wife and two young kids.

The visitation runs from 1 to 8 p.m. at Parkview Christian Church in Orland Park, with first responders taking their walkthrough at 6 p.m.

The funeral will take place Friday at 10 a.m. at the church. A procession will follow from the church to the cemetery in Alsip.

All who would like to are encouraged to line the route to show support and thanks.