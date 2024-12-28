Visitation and funeral scheduled for Illinois State Police Trooper Clay Carns, killed in roadside crash

Illinois state trooper mourned after being struck, killed by car on I-55

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Funeral arrangements have been set for Illinois State Police Trooper Clay Carns, who was struck and killed by a car while picking up debris earlier this week on Interstate 55.

Visitation for Carns will be held on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parkview Christian Church, at 11100 Orland Parkway in Orland Park, with a 6 p.m. walkthrough for first responders.

His funeral will be held on Friday at Parkview Christian Church at 10 a.m., followed by a private interment service.

Illinois State Police Trooper Clay Carns with his two children, Ally and Gray, and wife Meghan. Family photo

Carns, 35, spotted debris in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Will County near Channahon around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 23, and turned on his squad car's emergency lights and pulled over on the right shoulder.

As he was outside his squad car picking up the debris, a passing Chevrolet Silverado hit him. He was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who hit him was charged with violating Scott's Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over when approaching an emergency vehicle or any other vehicle with its emergency lights or hazard lights activated. The driver could face fines of up to $10,000 and have his driver's license suspended for up to two years.

Carns served with Illinois State Police for 11 years. He is survived by his wife Meghan, children Gray and Ally, and parents Patty and Danny Carns.

In a statement, Carns' family thanked his fellow law enforcement officers and thousands of community members who have reached out to express their support since his death:

"To the public, Clay became a hero on December 23, 2024, when he was killed in the line of duty. To his family, he has always been a hero. Our world has been shattered, and we will never be the same. But we take comfort in knowing that he lived his life with such purpose, he loved his family and friends fiercely, and he took great pride in his work."

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that supporters make donations to the Trooper Clay Carns Memorial Fund.

A GoFundMe fundraiser for Carn's family has collected more than $193,000 in donations as of Saturday afternoon.

Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from Saturday morning through Friday night in honor of Carns.