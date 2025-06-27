Watch CBS News
Local News

The Violet Hour closes permanently in Wicker Park after 18 years

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The Violet Hour, a James Beard Award-winning cocktail bar in Chicago's Wicker Park, is closing permanently after 18 years.

In a joint post with One Off Hospitality on their Instagram page, owners Toby Maloney, Jason Cott, Donnie Madia, Peter Garfield and Terry Alexander said after they closed temporarily several weeks ago due to unexpected damage to their building, they have found themselves unable to reach a resolution with their landlord.

The Violet Hour opened in 2007 on Damen Avenue behind an unmarked door hidden behind murals and wheatpasted signs. Often, the entrance was entirely invisible save for the line of people outside waiting for their turn to get cocktails.

The cocktail bar was at the forefront of Chicago's speakeasy trends, and in the dim, candlelit interior just beyond heavy velvet curtains, their bartenders crafted a cocktail program that captured national attention. The Violet Hour won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar in 2015 and was nominated for the award three other times.

"This is not the end of The Violet Hour as a brand, and yet it is the end of this chapter," the owners wrote on Instagram. "You may see us again somewhere down the line."

"To every guest who has ever found their way behind the curtains: thank you. You made this place what it was. We are forever grateful."

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.