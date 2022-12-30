Violence Interrupters to patrol Red Line trains on New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend, a group of activists are taking it upon themselves to bring more security to public transportation.

"The spike in violence on the Chicago Red Line is unacceptable. We are demanding a comprehensive safety plan," said

This New Year's Eve, the group Violence Interrupters plans to board the CTA Red Line train to give passengers an extra level of safety.

The group will travel from the South Side to the Loop and then back again. It's the third time the organization has patrolled the trains.

Violence Interrupters promoting peace before the New Year on CTA Trains. pic.twitter.com/qhHSZbUH83 — Tio Hardiman, MA (@TioHardiman) December 30, 2022