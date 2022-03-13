Village shuts down water in eastern part of Dixmoor following main burst

CHICAGO (CBS) – Water services in eastern Dixmoor are shut down following another water main break, according to a release from the village.

The burst happened on 142nd and Winchester resulting in no water services, according to Village President Fitzgerald Roberts.

Efforts are underway to restore service by Sunday evening. In the meantime, the entire eastern half of Dixmoor will be without water while the main is being repaired.

"We hope to have this situation resolved by early evening," Roberts said. "We are working hard to fix the break so that we can get water service back on as soon as possible."

The main break comes a week after water in south suburban Dixmoor was shut off when a leak on Spaulding Street resulted in low water pressure for most residents – resulting in a two-day boil water.

Last October, residents were without normal pressure for a week after a water main issue in Harvey.