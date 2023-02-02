Village of Hinsdale paying thousands in housing discrimination settlement

Village of Hinsdale to pay thousands in housing discrimination settlement

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Village of Hinsdale will pay $800,000 to settle a housing discrimination lawsuit.

Federal prosecutors say the village violated the fair housing act after refusing to allow a sober living home.

Hinsdale argued the home was not zoned for commercial use.

A judge found people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions can be considered individuals with disabilities and cannot be excluded from residential neighborhoods.