Watch CBS News
Local News

Village of Hinsdale paying thousands in housing discrimination settlement

/ CBS Chicago

Village of Hinsdale to pay thousands in housing discrimination settlement
Village of Hinsdale to pay thousands in housing discrimination settlement 00:24

HINSDALE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Village of Hinsdale will pay $800,000 to settle a housing discrimination lawsuit.

Federal prosecutors say the village violated the fair housing act after refusing to allow a sober living home.

Hinsdale argued the home was not zoned for commercial use.

A judge found people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions can be considered individuals with disabilities and cannot be excluded from residential neighborhoods.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 10:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.