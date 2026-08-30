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Vigil planned to honor families, loved ones impacted by South Chicago Chapel funeral home investigation

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening in front of the South Chicago Chapel funeral home.

Organizers are calling the vigil "A Light for Every Loved One: A Vigil for Families Seeking Healing & Answers."

The vigil is said to honor the families and the loved ones impacted by the funeral home's investigation after 56 decomposing bodies were found piled inside the business. 

Earlier this month, authorities launched an investigation into the funeral home. Its funeral director's license was suspended when state regulators found decomposing bodies were being kept in "deplorable conditions" that included rodent and maggot infestations.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified most of the bodies. Nine of the 56 decomposing bodies remain unidentified as of Friday. 

Families attending are being asked to bring a picture of their loved one and a battery-operated candle.

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m.  The candle lighting will take place at dusk.

The video above is from a previous report.

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