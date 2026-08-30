Vigil planned to honor families, loved ones impacted by South Chicago Chapel funeral home investigation

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Sunday evening in front of the South Chicago Chapel funeral home.

Organizers are calling the vigil "A Light for Every Loved One: A Vigil for Families Seeking Healing & Answers."

The vigil is said to honor the families and the loved ones impacted by the funeral home's investigation after 56 decomposing bodies were found piled inside the business.

Earlier this month, authorities launched an investigation into the funeral home. Its funeral director's license was suspended when state regulators found decomposing bodies were being kept in "deplorable conditions" that included rodent and maggot infestations.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified most of the bodies. Nine of the 56 decomposing bodies remain unidentified as of Friday.

Families attending are being asked to bring a picture of their loved one and a battery-operated candle.

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. The candle lighting will take place at dusk.



The video above is from a previous report.