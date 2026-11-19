Get ready for a dose of nostalgia in Chicago's northwest suburbs. Next week, a family will open a new business reviving an old concept.

Suddenly, life for the Demonte family in Grayslake can seem like a movie. The genre depends on the Demonte you ask.

Tony Demonte said it's "somewhere between drama and a comedy."

How about Tony's son, Aiden?

"I think fantasy is a great way to determine that, because my dad had an idea and he wanted to build it out, so he went and got a storefront" he said.

By now, the idea should be obvious – if not nostalgic. Life is about imitate art all over again at Video Revival, a new family-owned DVD rental store in Grayslake opening on Nov. 25.

"I ordered some original Blockbuster, Hollywood Video, and a Family Video gift card, and then we framed them as art," Tony said.

The shop will offer monthly memberships, gourmet popcorn, and a movie room for rent.

"We have a 98-inch TV. We have a good sound system," Tony said. "There's a lot of things to love about it, but one of those is walking up and down the aisles, and the hunt – the search for that perfect movie."

Video Revival has 10,000 DVDs for people to look through, reviving an experience that didn't rely on an algorithm.

"I have no memories of the video store," Aiden. "I have been told I was at a Blockbuster in a stroller."

The store is a passion project for the Demonte family.

"There's just something about that connection to something you can touch," Tony said. "In an age where everything is digital, and you can't hold it, it's nice to reconnect with something that you can physically bring home with you."

There's been drama, comedy – and everything in between.

"I am absolutely confident this will work," Tony said.

The Demontes can picture the perfect ending.

"It ends with a successful store, and I have a job, and I'm helping people find art they love," Aiden said.

Monthly memberships start at $15.

The couple behind the store both have full-time jobs, so they won't be financially devastated if they have to hit the eject button and get out.