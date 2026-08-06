Video shows moment La Grange Park utility pole fell, igniting fire; neighbors worried about other poles

Security video captured the moment a utility pole fell in a parking lot behind a La Grange Park, Illinois, animal hospital, igniting a fire that destroyed multiple cars.

Neighbors and nearby business owners said they've complained about the poles before, and they're worried about others in the area.

The pole that fell was replaced with a brand new one after the fire, but two others in the lot aren't. Neighbors remain shaken by the fire earlier this week and want the other poles assessed.

The video of the pivotal moments before the blaze shows a large, loud crack before the pole and its power lines and transformer boxes fall, crashing, and light on fire. A large pool of mineral oil that spilled from the transformer boxes was ignited by sparks from the downed power lines.

ComEd said the oil is used to insulate the electrical current in the transformer, which generates heat, and also helps protect the transformer's coils as the unit heats up.

The burning oil caused a massive fire, destroying cars parking in a lot at a medical office building nearby.

No one tried to move their cars and no injuries were reported, but four cars were completely destroyed and others were damaged.

"It's hard to overstate how dangerous it was and how tragic it could have been," said Tom Garritano, who lost his car.

"It's been hard," said Kayla Rosentreter who also lost her car in the fire. She had been in her car minutes before the fire, as she works nearby. It still makes her emotional. "I don't know what to do now. I just have to wait to hear back from insurance to see if I can get a new car."

Neither have heard from ComEd since the fire.

"I don't know how four vehicles can be incinerated ComEd staff were on scene and didn't speak to any of us." Said Garritano.

While the pole may have fallen out of nowhere, there were warning signs that Rosentreter and others say were ignored.

"There was numerous complaints about it," said Rosentreter.

"I'm like are you replacing it? And they said no, we are just fixing it," said Dr. Lorene Wu, who has practiced medicine nearby for 30 years. "Look at the trunk. It's dried out. It's old."

Wu said they've had consistent issues with power outages and old transformers. She said she's asked ComEd crews to take a closer look at the poles. Recently she took her concerns to La Grange Park officials.

"They said they have no influence over ComEd. They said ComEd is well aware of the problem and are refusing to do anything and they can't make them do anything," Wu said.

CBS News Chicago reached out to ComEd Thursday morning with their concerns and a spokesperson said all utility poles go through 10-year inspection cycles. They said this pole was just inspected last year. They did not acknowledge the complaints CBS News Chicago was told were made about them.

Full statement from ComEd

ComEd is committed to delivering safe, reliable and affordable power. To support that commitment, each of ComEd's 1.5 million utility poles across northern Illinois goes through a 10-year inspection cycle. Poles that require reinforcement or replacement are prioritized for follow-up work. The Arlington Heights pole was inspected in May 2023 and the LaGrange Park pole was inspected in October 2025. Both poles were deemed to be in a condition sufficient to remain in service. With regard to the oil inside the pole's transformer, the oil acts as an insulator for the electrical current in the transformer that generates heat. It also helps protect the transformer's coils as the unit heats up. Anyone who has questions about a pole is encouraged to call 1-800-EDISON1to report the condition and location of a pole.