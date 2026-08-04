La Grange Park, Illinois, transformer fire destroys multiple cars, damages more after power line falls

Multiple cars were destroyed by fire after a transformer explosion in La Grange Park, Illinois, Tuesday afternoon.

Village officials posted to their social media accounts, instructing residents to stay away from the area around La Grange Road and 31st Street because of a transformer fire.

Witnesses said the transformer exploded, causing the fire. The La Grange Park village manager said four cars were damaged and three were completely destroyed after a downed power line and transformer sparked the blaze around 1:30 p.m. in a commercial parking lot.

Photos and video posted to social media showed multiple cars engulfed in flames and thick, dark smoke rising from the scene.

Vernam Cipher

The La Grange Park Fire Department, police department, and ComEd are all at the scene, officials said. The fire was quickly extinguished after ComEd arrived and was able to de-energize the downed line, according to the village manager.

Village officials said 31st Street is closed between La Grange Road and Meadowcrest Road because of the fire.

Village officials asked drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the road reopens. No injuries were reported.