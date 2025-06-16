Video shows moment freight train hits semi in LaGrange, disrupting Metra BNSF service for hours

Video shows semi pulling away after freight crashes into trailer in LaGrange

Video shows semi pulling away after freight crashes into trailer in LaGrange

Video shows semi pulling away after freight crashes into trailer in LaGrange

A new video shows the moment a freight train hit a semi-trailer truck in LaGrange, Illinois, on Friday afternoon. The incident disrupted service on the Metra BNSF line for several hours.

The crash sent the trailer careening into trees and a Metra station. CBS News Chicago found video of the driver pulling away from the wreckage.

From an angle, Monday afternoon appeared normal, but passengers approaching the Metra platform could still see the fallout from last week.

Everything seems back on track at the train station in downtown La Grange, except this railroad crossing on Hillgrove Avenue and La Grange Road seemed to be under intense scrutiny by BNSF crews—the site of a dramatic scene on Friday.

A semi-truck didn't clear the intersection before a BNSF train smashed into it. The trailer crumpled, damaged trees, and barreled into a Metra waiting area.

The new video showed a different angle. The driver was able to pull away from the crash site, with his cab severed from the rest of the truck.

A witness said the semi driver stopped and cooperated with investigators.

La Grange police had no updates to share publicly on what led to the crash, but said the driver was cited with "damage to village property."

"This is not rocket science. This is just common sense," said 160 Driving Academy founder Steve Gold.

Gold heads the nationwide truck driving school headquartered in Illinois. He said when it comes to teaching students about railroad crossings:

"To look and listen. We actually have a montage of videos of train accidents like that so people understand it takes time to clear the railroad crossing," he said.

His take on the now-viral crash video:

"You could see that train going at slow speed. So, my thought was just another day in this country where some truck driver wasn't trained properly," he said.

CBS News Chicago tracked down the company the driver worked for—Paschall Truck Lines, out of Tennessee. A representative said the accident is still under investigation and answered no further questions.

Scratch marks are still visible on the sidewalk and the boarded-up Metra station with broken bricks inside.

Metra said any questions about the collision need to go through BNSF since it was their train.

The company has yet to respond.