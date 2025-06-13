Metra BNSF trains not operating between Fairview Ave., Berwyn after freight train hits semi in LaGrange

Metra BNSF trains not operating between Westmont, Berwyn after freight train hits semi in LaGrange

Metra BNSF trains cannot operate between Westmont and Berwyn after a freight train struck a semi.

The LaGrange Police Department said a freight train struck a semi at the La Grange Road crossing. All vehicle and pedestrian traffic in that area is cut off during the investigation and residents are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Metra said all BNSF trains will not operate between Fairview Ave. and Berwyn due to the crash. BSNF #1260 scheduled to arrive in Chicago is stopped at La Grange Road due to the crash.

BNSF trains will operate from Chicago to Berwyn, and from Aurora to Fairview Ave. until further notice. It was not clear how long this stoppage would last and when trains would begin moving through the impacted area again.

Metra is telling passengers to seek alternate transportation. The Union Pacific West line can be used an alternate route, the transit agency said. The stoppage has the potential to greatly impact the Friday evening commute.

When the track does eventually open again, extensive delays are expected.

You can find service alerts on Metra.com.