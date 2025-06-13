Watch CBS News
Local News

Metra BNSF trains not operating between Fairview Ave., Berwyn after freight train hits semi in LaGrange

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Metra BNSF trains not operating between Westmont, Berwyn after freight train hits semi in LaGrange
Metra BNSF trains not operating between Westmont, Berwyn after freight train hits semi in LaGrange 00:23

Metra BNSF trains cannot operate between Westmont and Berwyn after a freight train struck a semi.

The LaGrange Police Department said a freight train struck a semi at the La Grange Road crossing. All vehicle and pedestrian traffic in that area is cut off during the investigation and residents are being asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Metra said all BNSF trains will not operate between Fairview Ave. and Berwyn due to the crash. BSNF #1260 scheduled to arrive in Chicago is stopped at La Grange Road due to the crash.

BNSF trains will operate from Chicago to Berwyn, and from Aurora to Fairview Ave. until further notice. It was not clear how long this stoppage would last and when trains would begin moving through the impacted area again. 

Metra is telling passengers to seek alternate transportation. The Union Pacific West line can be used an alternate route, the transit agency said. The stoppage has the potential to greatly impact the Friday evening commute.

When the track does eventually open again, extensive delays are expected.

You can find service alerts on Metra.com.

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.