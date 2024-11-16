Video shows suspects wanted in 5 armed robberies in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for an armed group targeting residents in the South Shore neighborhood.

At least five robberies were reported between Oct. 20 and 31 during the morning and afternoon hours.

Chicago police said in each incident, the robbers approached victims on foot, brandishing a firearm and demanding wallets, purses, and mobile devices.

Incident dates and locations:

7800 block of South Marquette on Oct. 20, at 3 p.m.

7800 block of South Phillips on Oct. 29, at 11:50 a.m.

7800 block of South Essex on Oct. 29, at 8:38 p.m.

7800 block of South Phillips on Oct. 31, at 10:50 a.m.

7800 block of South Phillips on Oct. 31, at 3:57 p.m.

The suspects were described as African American males between 15 to 25 years old wearing face masks and all black or dark clothing armed with handguns.

Police are advising the public:

Be aware of your surroundings.

Watch for suspicious activity or persons as you enter and exit your vehicle.

Never resist during a robbery or pursue a fleeing assailant.

Remember any unique characteristics of the offender (scars, acne, teeth, tattoos, etc.)

Provide information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible.

Check any video surveillance for incidents and report any helpful footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Property Crimes Detectives at 312-747-8273 or submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com.