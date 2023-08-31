Victims file suit against driver in separate Chicago hit-and-runs

Victims file suit against driver of car seen in separate Chicago hit-and-runs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were seriously hurt in two separate hit-and-runs on August 4th.

Now they're each filing suit against the owner of the car involved.

But police haven't made any arrests, even though they have a clear photo of the car and license plate.

CBS 2's Sara Machi has more on how the victims are trying to piece together this puzzle.

It's where on August 4th, 17-year-old Nakari Campbell was hit by a passing driver as she legally crossed the street at Ashland and Division.

She was dragged down the street and left lying in the middle of the road.

A new video released by her attorneys shows some of the aftermath when witnesses jumped from their own cars and ran to help her as she lay in the street.

The force of the crash left Campbell in a medically-induced coma, with a long road to recovery and many questions -- namely, who was driving the car.

A 2008 red Mercedes car with an Illinois plate. A photo that police circulated in a community alert.

The circumstances are so similar that another hit-and-run victim has also filed suit against the owner of the exact car.

According to the video from the Chloe Engel case, she believed it was the same one that hit her as she got out of a ride-share just a few minutes before and a few blocks away. The victim, Chloe Engel, was in West Town with family and friends for Lollapalooza, visiting from Minneapolis.

Both Engel and Campbell are fighting to recover and are fighting for justice.

"She is thankful for all the prayers. She is thankful for everybody. For just being there when it happened," said Imari Bibbs, Nakari Campbell's mother.

"Who is going to be held accountable for what happened to Nakari Campbell if the police won't even use the powers that we have given them to do so? They could bring this driver in. They could ask questions. They could interrogate," said Cierra Norris, Campbell's attorney.

CBS 2 went to the car owner's home, who is named in both suits, but nobody came to the door.

CBS 2 also reached out to police on this case -- but they did not confirm a link between the claims made by Campbell and Engel's attorneys.

