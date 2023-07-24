Watch CBS News
Vice President Kamala Harris returning to Chicago Monday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Chicago.

She is set to give a speech at the Unidos U.S. 2023 annual conference at McCormick Place.

It's bringing members of the Latino community together from all over the country, to discuss pressing issues like racial equity and social change.  

The Vice President was just in town last weekend to honor Reverend Jesse Jackson as he stepped away from Rainbow Push.  

First published on July 24, 2023 / 6:42 AM

