Kamala Harris to visit NALEO conference, Plainfield Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Illinois Friday.

She's expected to stop at the National Association of Latino Elected Conference in the city.

In addition, she will make a stop in Southwest Suburban Plainfield.

The mayor of the village, John Argoudelis says he didn't get much notice but he's very excited about the VPs visit.

First published on June 23, 2022

