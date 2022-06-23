Kamala Harris to visit NALEO conference, Plainfield Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Illinois Friday.
She's expected to stop at the National Association of Latino Elected Conference in the city.
In addition, she will make a stop in Southwest Suburban Plainfield.
The mayor of the village, John Argoudelis says he didn't get much notice but he's very excited about the VPs visit.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.