Veterans Day free meals, restaurant deals, grocery giveaways in the Chicago area

Ceremonies and parades will honor veterans across the Chicago area, but a number of restaurants are also offering free meals and other deals to those who have served.

Midwest Veterans Closet in North Chicago, Illinois, is marking the day with a grocery giveaway for veterans. From 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., drive up to their location at 1720 N. Green Bay Road, show your military ID, veteran or veteran dependent ID and they'll load up your vehicle with groceries.

The giveaway is sponsored by the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Some North Shore McDonald's restaurants are giving veterans free breakfast and lunch.

Other restaurants with special officers include:

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military can get a special Veterans Day meal on Tuesday. Show your proof of military service to get a free entrée from a special menu and a $5 "Bounce Back" card to redeem for dine-in, to-go or delivery within three weeks. The free meal offer is for dine-in only and at restaurants nationwide.

Chili's Grill & Bar

All veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal from a select menu on Tuesday at participating restaurants for dine-in. The chain recommends calling ahead to your local Chili's with any questions.

California Pizza Kitchen

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free beverage and entrée from a select menu at California Pizza Kitchen locations nationwide when you dine in.

Chipotle

Veterans and active-duty military with valid ID who order any entrée at Chipotle can get a second entrée free between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Non-military diners can choose to round up their order total and donate the difference to the USO between Nov. 11 and Nov. 16. Donations can be made on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is giving free pizzas to veterans and military members Tuesday, and are also donating $1 for every pizza sold to the non-profit Folds of Honor.

Starbucks

Starbucks is giving veterans and active-duty military members a free 12 oz. hot or iced brewed coffee at participating stores, at cafes or the drive-thru. Cold brew is not included.

Denny's

Denny's is giving out free Original Grand Slam breakfasts from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time for all veterans and active-duty military. To get your free meal, show your valid military ID and dine-in.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is giving a free dine-in meal for veterans and active-duty military with valid ID from a special menu. All meals come with unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks.