Honoring Veterans Day in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday is Veterans Day and CBS 2 is honoring veterans who have served in the United States Military.

The city will mark Veteran's Day with a special ceremony happening in front of the American Doughboy statue at Soldier Field Friday morning at 11 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot with join Brigadier General Rodney Boyd from the Illinois Army National Guard and members of each branch of the United States military.

Brigadier General Boyd will give the keynote speech.

If you're in the suburbs, there are several events honoring veteran's Friday as well.

Aurora's Veteran's Day parade begins at 10:15 a.m. in downtown Aurora.

The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park has several special opportunities to get involved for the whole family.

St. Charles has one planned for Fire Station 1 and The City of Crown Point hold a ceremony outside the historic Lake County Courthouse both at 10:30 a.m.

