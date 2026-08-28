Vernon Hills youth softball coach charged with sexually abusing 12-year-old girl, may have fled Illinois

A Vernon Hills softball hitting coach is charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl he was training, and police believe he may have fled the state.

Vernon Hills police said Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez, 54, of Hoffman Estates is wanted on charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police said they were contacted by the Illinois Department of Family Services about a tip from a 12-year-old girl who said Acosta-Gonzalez had inappropriate sexual contact with her while she was training at a Vernon Hills sports performance center where he rented space.

Eduardo "Eddie" Acosta-Gonzalez Vernon Hills Police Department

According to police, the girl said Acosta-Gonzalez improperly massaged girl twice, making physical contact with her breast and groin.

Police said after interviewing witnesses about these allegations, they believe he may have acted inappropriately toward other underage athletes as well. He is believed to have offered private coaching throughout the Chicago area, but most recently trained in Vernon Hills and Wauconda, police said.

Police encourage parents whose children trained with Acosta-Gonzalez to talk to them and report any suspicious conduct to the Vernon Hills Police Department or their local law enforcement.

Police said they have tried to find and arrest Acosta-Gonzalez, but have not been able to find him. They believe he may have left the state of Illinois.

Police said they do not know if Acosta-Gonzalez continues to have access to underage athletes.