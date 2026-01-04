After Maduro's capture, Venezuelans in Chicago say uncertainty lingers for their family in the county

While we've witnessed scenes of celebration, Venezuelans here in Chicago say they have fear about what lies ahead for the country.

Some people in the city who have family in Caracas said their uncertainty lingers.

Venezuelans around the world took to the streets to celebrate the capture of Nicolás Maduro and his wife. However, a day after the strikes and arrests, there are a lot of questions in the country.

Lines in Venezuela have popped up at grocery stores and pharmacies because people are not sure what the future could hold, so they are stocking up.

"I have family in Venezuela, I have my parents, I have cousins," said Jose Morales with the Illinois Venezuelan Alliance.

On Sunday, the alliance spoke to the media about what their families back home are experiencing.

At Rica Arepa's restaurant in Lakeview, Venezuelans in Chicago were seen watching Venezuelan news to try to get any information. Members of the alliance said their families back home said the stock is running low on staple items at the grocery store.

"We are fully expecting that there will be a shortage of basic needs in the short term," Morales said.

They said the Venezuelan military controls the supply of goods, and after Maduro's capture, there are still many other problems that persist.

"The chavismo and the main structures they have in place, they are still there, so I don't know what's going to happen moving forward," said Luciano Pedota.

Venezuelans in Chicago said there are many migrants seeking asylum who are eager to go back to their country. But until they are certain the Maduro regime is no longer in charge, they will stay in Chicago.

"We don't know how this is going to unfold. In other words, we know Maduro is out, but all his cronies and the key people who held up his regime are still in power," said DePaul University Law Professor Dr. Alberto Coll.

He said there is hesitation from Venezuelans in the country to go out and protest on the streets.

With Maduro's regime still in power, they fear they could get hurt or put in jail. He also said no one has any clue what's next.

"We don't know. I don't think the president knows. I don't think his advisors know," Dr. Coll said.

As for Venezuelans in Chicago, they said they have seen attempts to overthrow Venezuela's leaders before, to no avail.

"We are tired, we have been in this battle on many occasions where we thought we were going to win our freedom, but something happens, and we don't," Pedota said.

The Illinois Venezuelan Alliance also said they are looking to help anyone with Temporary Protected Status.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said those with TPS can apply as refugees, and they are not extending the status for Venezuelans.