Vehicle strikes pedestrian on busy Dempster Street in Niles, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A stretch of busy Dempster Street was shut down in the north Chicago suburb of Niles early Sunday after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian in the 7600 block of West Dempster Street, according to Niles police. Notre Dame College Prep is located nearby.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Dempster Street were closed between Ozark and Ottawa avenues after the crash, police said.

Ozark Avenue was also closed between Dempster and Crain streets.

Further details, including the condition of the person struck, were not immediately released.

