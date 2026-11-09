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Chicago police seeking vehicle wanted in connection with 2022 Near West Side homicide

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle they said is connected to a homicide back in 2022.

In that crime, a man, 49, was driving westbound in the 1900 block of West Fulton Street on Nov. 13, 2022, just before 11 p.m., when he was hit by gunfire from an unknown person driving a gray, two-door Dodge Challenger.

CPD released a photo of the vehicle.

nws-homicide-car.png
The above vehicle is being sought in connection with a homicide on Nov. 13, 2022. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTOP.com, using reference number JF473692

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