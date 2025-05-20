Shots fired at vehicle on Chicago's South Side

Shots were fired at a vehicle on Chicago's South Side early Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago police, a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were inside a vehicle that was driving in the 3300 block of South Indiana Avenue when a vehicle approached from behind.

Police said someone fired shots were fired from inside a vehicle driving behind.

The rear tail lights of the vehicle were damaged by gunfire, Chicago police said.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.