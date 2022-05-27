Watch CBS News
Vehicle blasts right through house in Downers Grove

By Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle plowed right through a house late Friday in Downers Grove.

The vehicle slammed right through the house at 66th Street and Briargate Drive in the western suburb and went on to hit a tree near a backyard swimming pool. 

The front and rear exterior load-bearing walls were blown right out into the backyard, along with the contents of the rooms inside.

A vehicle, reportedly a pickup truck, was later removed from the scene.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.

First published on May 27, 2022 / 5:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

