Vehicle blasts right through house in Downers Grove

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- A vehicle plowed right through a house late Friday in Downers Grove.

The vehicle slammed right through the house at 66th Street and Briargate Drive in the western suburb and went on to hit a tree near a backyard swimming pool.

The front and rear exterior load-bearing walls were blown right out into the backyard, along with the contents of the rooms inside.

A vehicle, reportedly a pickup truck, was later removed from the scene.

Information about injuries was not immediately available.