Veronica Burton scores 18 points and the Valkyries beat the Sky 73-66 for 3rd straight victory

Veronica Burton had 18 points, Janelle Salaun had 16 points, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the short-handed Chicago Sky 73-66 on Friday night for their third straight victory.

Iliana Rupert added 14 points including four 3-pointers, and Carla Leite scored 11 for Golden State (14-13). The Valkyries were 10 of 30 from 3-point range and 15 of 16 at the free-throw line.

Elizabeth Williams had 15 points and eight rebounds to lead Chicago (7-20). Kamilla Cardoso had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Rachel Banham also scored 14. Kia Nurse added 10 points.

Chicago was without Angel Reese (back), Ariel Atkins (leg) and Hailey Van Lith (ankle).

Burton sank a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left in the third quarter to pull Golden State within 54-52. Then the Valkyries started the fourth on a 12-2 run for a 64-56 lead.

Chicago cut its deficit to 67-66 with 2:23 remaining but did not score again. Burton sealed it by making four straight free throws in the final 35 seconds.

The Valkyries announced before the game that Monique Billings, who missed the last game due to a sprained right ankle, would be re-evaluated in three weeks. Cecilia Zandalasini, who scored a career-high 18 on Tuesday, did not play.