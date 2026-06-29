Vacant home catches fire in Englewood amid soaring temperatures, CFD says

Chicago fire officials said a vacant home in the city's Englewood neighborhood caught fire Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1300 block of West 73rd Street for a still and box fire. When they arrived, they found a vacant home with heavy fire coming from the roof. The home next to the vacant building, which is occupied, was also exposed to the fire, CFD said, so firefighters worked to prevent the blaze from spreading.

No one was hurt or taken to local hospitals for treatment, CFD said on their social media accounts.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been released, though the department appears to believe heat played a role. Firefighters also had to be rotated through their assignments and there was a cooling area and ample water on hand to help them stay cool.

Chicago and Cook County are under an Extreme Heat Warning through at least Wednesday night as the year's first heat wave arrives. City officials warned earlier Monday against opening fire hydrants in neighborhoods to stay cool, as it causes a drop in water pressure through the hydrant system that can make it difficult for firefighters responding to fires.