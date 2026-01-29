Utility problem in Chicago's West Town community disrupts CTA Blue Line service

CTA Blue Line trains were disrupted early Thursday afternoon due to what was called a utility problem near the Division Street station in Chicago's West Town community.

The utility problem was reported at 1078 N. Milwaukee, just southeast of the intersections with the intersections with Division Street and Ashland Avenue and Polish Triangle.

The O'Hare branch of the Blue Line runs as a subway under Milwaukee Avenue in the area.

The CTA said Blue Line service was delayed near Clark/Lake downtown, and reported shuttle buses had been set up to provide service between LaSalle and Western/Milwaukee in both directions.

By 1:15 p.m., Blue Line trains were back to running, but with residual delays.

Chicago police said they were also called to the scene of the utility problem.

Reports that the problem was a gas leak were not immediately confirmed.