Investigators say same suspects robbed 2 letter carriers within minutes in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are still digging into a crime spree in Chicago that landed one U.S. mail carrier in the hospital. Police believe the same thieves then targeted a second letter carrier just 15 minutes later.

CBS 2's Sara Machi was in Wicker Park to check in on the status of the investigation.

U.S. Postal Inspectors were on North Wood Street on Wednesday because of the two robberies on Tuesday, even though the robberies happened miles away. A police source said the Wicker Park location is where the suspects stole the white Kia they then used as a getaway car.

A new video from neighbors in the 1800 block of North Sawyer Avenue shows their regular postal worker making door-to-door deliveries just moments before she was robbed on Tuesday. A photo from another neighbor shows the aftermath with mail all over the street just seconds afterward, before police even arrived.

A police source said the suspects stole the mail carrier's keys and phones. They also asked for any mailed checks.

"I was just a bit confused," said neighbor Rachel Bos. "I had no idea who would rob a postal worker, but I kind of assumed it was a robbery. Yeah, just strewn everywhere."

Bos just moved to the neighborhood one week ago. A couple of postal workers are picking up the route left open after her mail carrier was robbed. But long-term residents told CBS 2 they're not shocked by the crime in broad daylight.

"That's Chicago for you," said neighbor Joe Mercado.

But they were surprised when CBS 2 told them she was the second mail carrier robbed in less than 15 minutes on Tuesday afternoon.

A police source told CBS 2 that a boy inside his Kilbourn Park home overheard arguing as someone tried to rob a 52-year-old letter carrier on Tuesday. The suspected thief shot the mailman and ran. The boy's mother called 911.

Investigators shared video of a getaway car and a flier identifying it as a stolen white Kia sedan. Their search for suspects covers at least three scenes as neighbors wait for an update on the letter carrier they're used to seeing every afternoon.

"That's sad," Mercado said. "She just does her job every day. I see her all the time."

The letter carrier who was shot is expected to survive.

The second letter carrier robbed on Tuesday was not hurt. Postal inspectors said on Wednesday they have recovered the stolen Kia, but have not arrested anyone.

The USPIS also said on Wednesday that a third letter carrier was robbed in suburban Berwyn, although authorities have not said if that crime was connected to the two incidents in Chicago.