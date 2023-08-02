Watch CBS News
U.S. mail carrier robbed in Berwyn

Police looking for suspect in robbery of U.S. letter carrier in Berwyn
Police looking for suspect in robbery of U.S. letter carrier in Berwyn 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Yet another U.S. mail carrier was robbed in the Chicago area on Wednesday, the third in just two days.

Two gunmen robbed a carrier in the 1400 block of Home Avenue just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. They got away in a Toyota Highlander with the license plate CS 86136.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released a poster with a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

The USPIS did not say whether the robbery in Berwyn is related to two other connected robberies in Chicago that took place on Tuesday.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 6:14 PM

