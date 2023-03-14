Watch CBS News
Local News

USPS hosting 3 job fairs this week

/ CBS Chicago

USPS hosting 3 job fairs this week
USPS hosting 3 job fairs this week 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The United States Postal Service is hosting its first of three job fairs this week. 

Here are the times and locations for the fairs:

  • March 14 at the Clearing Station located at 5645 S. Archer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • March 15 at the Melrose Park Post Office located at 1824 25th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • March 16 at the Riverdale Branch located at 661 W. 138th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

They are hiring for holiday, part-time and full-time opportunities. 

Applications are accepted online. 

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.