USPS hosting 3 job fairs this week
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The United States Postal Service is hosting its first of three job fairs this week.
Here are the times and locations for the fairs:
- March 14 at the Clearing Station located at 5645 S. Archer from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- March 15 at the Melrose Park Post Office located at 1824 25th Ave. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- March 16 at the Riverdale Branch located at 661 W. 138th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They are hiring for holiday, part-time and full-time opportunities.
Applications are accepted online.
