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2 injured after US-41 crash involving semi trucks in North Chicago

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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Two people were injured after a serious crash on US-41 involving two semi trucks in North Chicago early Thursday morning. 

The two semi trucks crashed around 2 a.m., leaving both drivers injured. 

The North Chicago Battalion Chief said one of the drivers had to be extricated from the heavily damaged vehicle. That driver's condition has been stabilized.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.  

Road closures are expected from Amhurst Parkway to Martin Luther King Drive. 

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