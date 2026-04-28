Urban Prep Academies holds 17th annual College Signing Day in Daley Plaza

It was a big day for seniors at Urban Prep Academy as they were out at Daley Plaza on Tuesday for the school's annual College Signing Day.

The students came dressed to impress with their ties and blazers as each decided their next school in their academic journey.

"I'm trying to hold back the tears, but he going to see it when we get up out of here. I'm going to cry so hard," said parent Danielle Brown.

Tuesday marked the 17th year of the college signing day, where 46 students chose their school of choice from Columbia College to Roosevelt University to Illinois State University.

"We want to send a message that our young men going to college means more than just if they're going to play ball or something like that. One hundred and five unique colleges and universities, and they earned over $26 million in grants and scholarships this class of 46 young men," said Urban Prep interim CEO Dr. Dennis Lacewell.

"Seeing him graduating and announcing to go to the school that he's been actually willing to go to and trying to go to, it makes me really, really proud of him," Brown said.

As part of the ceremony, the senior class swaps their standard red tie that has been worn since starting at the school for a red and gold striped tie, symbolizing that they are now college-bound.

"From my family don't really get, you know, get boys in my family going to college or going to that next step to success, so it was a big milestone for me," said senior Sincere Dawson.

"Some may say that's not a big deal, but the college board international study that less than 40% of Black males graduate high school with the minimum requirements to be accepted into a four-year college," said Lacewell.

"Making it, taking the next step to being a young man and growing up on in Chicago's South Side just bring us all around," Dawson said.