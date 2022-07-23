Watch CBS News
Local News

UpRising Bakery & Café vandalized overnight, cancels planned drag show brunch; Suspect in custody

/ CBS Chicago

Lake in the Hills bakery vandalized, cancels brunch show
Lake in the Hills bakery vandalized, cancels brunch show 00:57

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A Lake in the Hills bakery is canceling its planned brunch-time drag show after its café was vandalized overnight.

The bakery received numerous threats and harassment.

Smashed glass littered the front door inside and outside the café.

A homophobic slur was also spray painted on the cafe's wall.

The owner asked that nobody come out for the Starry Night Drag Brunch.

Previously, the Lake in the Hills Police Department told us they had looked into complaints about the show, which didn't violate any local laws.

They also told us while everyone's constitutional rights will be respected, officers are taking a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who disrupts the brunch or the peace. 

LITHPD confirmed that a suspect is in custody. 

First published on July 23, 2022 / 8:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.