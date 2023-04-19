5 students at Uplift Community High School taken to hospitals after taking gummies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five students from Uplift Community High School in the Uptown neighborhood were taken to the hospital after taking marijuana gummies.

Chicago Fire Department officials said the students took gummies from a dispensary. The school is located at 900 W. Wilson Ave.

Four students were taken to hospitals in fair to serious condition, and one was taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition, but Fire Department officials said all five are expected to recover.

Further details were not immediately available.