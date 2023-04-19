Regional Airline Association president warning of "coming tsunami of pilot retirements"

"tsunami of pilot retirements" is coming, according to Regional Airline Association president

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The airline pilot shortage could get worse.

The president and CEO of the Regional Airline Association is set to tell a House committee about a quote "coming tsunami of pilot retirements."

More than half are set to reach retirement age in the next 15 years.

Less than 8% of pilots are under the age of 30.

And there are not enough pilots earning their licenses to keep up with demand.