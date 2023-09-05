University of Wisconsin student savagely beaten, sexually assaulted

(CBS) -- A female student at the University of Wisconsin was brutally beaten and sexually assaulted near campus early Sunday, and the suspect remains at large.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was found on the 500 block of W. Wilson St. around 3:20 a.m. A person living in the area called for police after noticing the victim was severely beaten, police said.

On Tuesday, police asked anybody in the area of the attack to help by providing any surveillance video. Detectives gathered physical and biological evidence over the weekend but did not have enough footage to help solve the crime.

"First thing Tuesday morning, Madison Police Department leadership, along with investigative staff, met to discuss updates to the horrific incident that occurred early Sunday morning," the Madison Police Department said in a statement. "We are making significant progress on this case."

Investigators believe the woman did not know her attacker. According to published reports, the woman is a senior at UW.

The woman, who remains in the hospital, is expected to survive, police said. On Sunday, police said her injuries were "life-threatening."

Police patrols in this area, including several apartments for students, will be increased for now.

Residents are encouraged not to walk alone in the area, particularly at night, police said.

In a statement, University of Wisconsin Police Department Chief Kristen Roman and UW Dean of Students Christina Olstad said: