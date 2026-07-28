University of Illinois System launches search for new president

The University of Illinois is looking for a new president.

The U of I Board of Trustees has launched a national search, aided by a search committee and the executive search firm AGB Search, which will help evaluate candidates.

The new president will succeed Tim Killeen, who announced he will step down on June 30 after more than a decade leading the U of I system.

adership roles in American higher education carry the opportunity and responsibility embodied in the presidency of the University of Illinois System," Jesse Ruiz, chair of the U of I board of trustees, said in a news release. "This role is one of stewardship and possibility. Our next president will assume leadership of a system with extraordinary strength and momentum, and will have the opportunity to build on that legacy while helping define what comes next for public higher education."

The new president will lead the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the University of Illinois Chicago, and the University of Illinois Springfield.