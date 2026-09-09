University of Illinois announces record enrollment year for 3rd year in a row

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is welcoming a record-breaking class for the 2026 fall semester.

University officials confirmed that 9,332 freshmen are enrolled, bringing the total enrollment across undergraduate, graduate, and online students to 61,060.

UIUC officials said this year marks the third consecutive year the university has "tallied its largest-ever first-year class."

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The freshman class also includes 1,307 international students from 56 countries.

Last year, the school welcomed 9,207 freshmen.