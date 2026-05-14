University of Chicago to offer free tuition to students from families making under $250,000 a year

In a potentially life-changing announcement for families in Chicago and beyond, the University of Chicago said it will offer free tuition for students from families making less than $250,000 a year.

For families making less than $125,000, students can also get free housing, meals, and other fees covered.

This policy will start for undergrads in the fall of 2027.

University leaders said they want to deepen their Commitment to affordability to make sure the brightest minds can join them.

"The University of Chicago is proud to sponsor a learning environment characterized by intellectual curiosity, ambition, and rigor, to shape the next generation of great thinkers whose ideas will benefit the American people and the broader world," UChicago President Paul Alivisatos said in a news release. "By deepening our commitment to affordability, we are helping to ensure that the brightest minds can join us."

Tuition alone at the U of C is around $71,000 a year. Add in room, board, books, and other fees, and the university said it costs on-campus students around $98,000 to attend each year.