University of Chicago Police warn of armed robberies not far from campus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- University of Chicago Police have issued a warning to students after a pair of armed robberies not far from the Hyde Park campus.

Both robberies happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

One victim said they were walking at 10:50 p.m. near 48th Street and Woodlawn Avenue – in South Kenwood about seven blocks north of campus – when two men flashed guns and demanded their possessions.

The suspects left the scene in a waiting dark minivan, UCPD said.

About 10 minutes later, two armed men robbed two others on Harper Avenue between 58th and 59th streets – about half a mile east of the Main Quad and very close to some campus buildings.

These suspects fled in a waiting white vehicle, UCPD said.

There were no reports of anyone in custody, and no indication of whether or not the robberies were part of a related pattern.