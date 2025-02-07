Students from dozens of Chicago Public Schools join voices in honor of Black History Month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What do you get when 3,000 Chicago Public Schools students join forces during Black History Month to sing? Soulful and empowering songs with a message.

Uniting Voices Chicago, formerly known as the Chicago Children's Choir, teaches music to students from 88 public schools in Chicago.

They're preparing for a concert series next week at Chicago Symphony Center. The journey through Black history and Africana music begins with the Black National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and continues with "Earth is Ghetto," a viral song by Aliah Sheffield.

"I love this song, and I'm excited to be on stage with my fellow choir members," said Tristin Lopez, a 5th grader at National Teachers Academy.

Tristin said "Earth is Ghetto" explores what's wrong in the world.

What does it mean for her to perform songs like this, especially during Black History Month?

"It means a lot to me to perform it, because I'm representing my culture and who I am. It's part of my identity," she said.

For 9-year-old Rita Murtagh, the song "Swing Low" serves as a history lesson.

"I learned about spirituals, which are songs in the name that can lift your spirit up if you're enslaved," said Rita, a 4th grader at National Teachers Academy. "They also had, like, secret encoded messages, and I didn't know that before."

The songs are part of Uniting Voices Chicago's annual Black Futures Concert Series, entitled "Afrofuturism: The Freedom Metropolis."

The audience is introduced to the character Kendrick and his dream world, where he explores Afrofuturism.

"This is a method that allows us to look at problems, situations in our community, and come up with solutions. And we're looking at the next generation of leaders here, and we're saying you can start changing your world now, shaping the world you want to live in right now," said Lonnie Norwood, conductor and director of Africana studies for Uniting Voices Chicago.

The choir will be performing at Chicago Symphony Center on Monday and Tuesday. The 11 a.m. shows are free and open to the public. Tickets are available on the Uniting Voices Chicago website.

"It makes me feel really happy that I can maybe lift up the spirits of some people who are coming to see the show," Rita said.