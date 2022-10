United Airlines to add nonstop flights to Shannon, Ireland and Barcelona, Spain

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Travel to Shannon, Ireland or Barcelona, Spain, without a layover.

United Airlines just added the new nonstop flights to it's service from O'Hare.

The flights start on May 14.

Starting next summer, the Chicago-based carrier flies to 37 cities in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.