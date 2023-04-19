United Airlines pilots to hold informal picket at Willis Tower

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may not have a flight today, but you still might see United Airlines pilots this morning.

Around 11 a.m., they plan to surround Willis Tower -- home of United's headquarters - until 1 p.m. for an informational picket.

That's the same time United Airlines is having its first-quarter earnings call.

The union representing the pilots says they want the company's shareholders to quote "recognize United's reluctance to complete an industry-leading agreement."

They have waited more than five years for a new agreement.