United Airlines awarded 5 more gates at Chicago O'Hare International Airport

United Airlines has officially been awarded five more gates at Chicago O'Hare airport, despite protests from other airlines.

The gate allocations are made by the Chicago Department of Aviation in response to how many flights each carrier flies into the airport in the prior year, a spokesperson for Untied said.

The five gates United gains are currently being used by other airlines, though which airlines were not immediately clear. As a result, Untied will have a total of 95 gates at O'Hare.

American Airlines, which has objected to the gate allocation dating back to 2018, will have 59 gates, the spokesperson said. In 2018, American opposed the $8.5 billion O'Hare terminal expansion plans, accusing the city of including a "secret provision" that would grant Untied extra gates and generally favor the rival airline.

Where the new gates will be was not immediately known, but United has gates in concourses B, C, E F and G.