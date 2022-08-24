'I pray every day': Ukrainian refugee in Glen Ellyn prays for war's end, plans for her future

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bittersweet day for Ukrainians in Chicago.

Dozens gathered at the Daley Center for a flag-raising ceremony commemorating Ukrainian Independence Day.

This year's celebration carries particular significance as it coincides with the six-month mark of the Russian invasion back home. Since the war's start, many Ukrainian refugees continue the difficult task of making a home here in Chicago.

CBS 2's Steven Graves is checking back in with a mother who has hopes and dreams to make a better life for her family.

In Olga Ivchenko's new Glen Ellyn apartment hangs her favorite sign. It reads "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations."

It's a motto for her journey since fleeing her war-torn home of Ukraine back in March.

"I felt so scared."

It's around the time CBS 2 first met Ivchenko and her two young sons living in Palatine.

"it was difficult time for me and my family, too. And now we feel much better."

Her son, seven-year-old Daniil, has now started second grade. Her husband, who volunteers for the Ukrainian army is safe, temporarily in the U.S.

And she has found peace in baking cookies.

"My dream? Open my bakery business."

Right now, she's waiting on employment authorization and temporary protected status. She gets emotional thinking about her new American friends who help her pay rent and buy clothes.

She tries to keep her mind off of the Russian invasion as much as possible, calling family and friends daily, but avoiding sights from television.

"I just read news. Because when I read, I can keep calm," she said.

Her husband's childhood home just outside of Mariupol shot into and destroyed by Russian soldiers. Ivchanko's in-laws now live in her old apartment in the capital city of Kiev. Six months into war, she is looking toward an end.

"I pray everyday."

Forging ahead on a journey, in the middle of heartache. Getting to a that worthwhile destination.